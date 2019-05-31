SEVERE T-STORM:A warning is in effect for Washington County til 8:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A natural gas line was struck on Viking Drive and Normandale Service Road in and is dispersing gas, the Bloomington fire department said. Several roads in the area– just southwest of the Southdale Center– are closed until the line is secure, the department said in a tweet.

A construction crew struck the gas line which caused a leak, and the Edina Fire officials are also on the scene.

