MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Perdue Foods LLC., recalled over 31-thousand pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that may be contaminated with pieces of bone material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. Five recalled products were produced on March 21 and include:

  • 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a UPC bar code of 072745-001437.
  • 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a UPC bar code of 072745-001642.
  • 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a UPC bar code of 072745-002656.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265.

Anyone who has these products are urged to throw them out or return them. Those with questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

