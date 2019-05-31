MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The suspect in a Pine County shooting last week was found in Little Sand Creek, police say. Police identified 60-year-old Allen W. Hasser as the suspect.
Pine County deputies recovered his body Thursday just west of the residence where the shooting happened. The cause of death is pending, police say.
A man was shot in his shoulder Saturday afternoon on Little Sand Creek Road while driving toward Hinckley, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim was air-lifted to a Duluth hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police say. The victim said he and the other male suspect knew each other, Sheriff Jeff Nelson said.
A witness said the suspect and victim were physically fighting when suspect Hasser went home to get a gun, police say. The victim attempted to drive away from the property when Hasser fired multiple shots from a handgun, Nelson said. The shots struck the victim’s shoulder and his vehicle.
No further information is available at this time.