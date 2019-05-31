Maple Grove, Minn. (WCCO) – With temperatures finally feeling like summer Friday across the metro, many families will be hitting the water.

We wait all winter for this, but with summer and swimming also comes the issue of water safety.

Lots of families were getting out with their kids at Elm Creek Pond in Maple Grove before the hottest part of the day.

We talked about some of the key swimming safety tips. There are the more well-known ones like swim with a buddy or make sure young children or inexperienced swimmers have life jackets, but the Red Cross says it’s also important for parents to be free of any distractions. Think of a lifeguard as an emergency backup, not a babysitter.

So we talk about rules before we go in the water. What’s a safe depth to be in, make sure you can touch, make sure you can see me and that I can see you – those kinds of things,” said Anna Witherington, of St. Michael.

Even though it is hot outside, remember it takes a little time for the water to warm up. Last week, the DNR said the water was around 50 degrees, so you want to be careful. More than a third of all boating deaths happen in cold water in Minnesota.