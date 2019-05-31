  • WCCO 4On Air

Johnsonville, Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Johnsonville, LLC., is recalling over 95-thousand pounds of its smoked sausage because it may be contaminated with extraneous material. The USDA says the Wisconsin company is specifically recalling its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products and hard green plastic may be in the meat.

The products were made and packaged in 14-ounce bags on March 12 and 13, and are labeled with a “best by” date of June 9. USDA says the sausages were shipped nationwide and internationally.

Johnsonville notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of the problem after a consumer told the company about a hard green plastic in the sausage.

Anyone who has this product is urged not to consume it, the USDA says. Consumers with questions for Johnsonville can call or text Kirsten Bishir, the consumer relations coordinator, at 1-888-556-2728.

