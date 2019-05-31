Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin and Kandiyohi Counties implemented no-wake restrictions for lakes with high water levels, the Sheriff’s Offices said. The restrictions prevent damage to lake properties and structures, and the lakes remain open to the public, officers say.
High water level lakes in Hennepin County are under slow-wake or no-wake orders until lake levels drop. These lakes are:
In Kandiyohi County, the following lakes have a no-wake restriction within 300 feet of the shore: West Norway, Norway, Games, Andrew, Crow River, Nest, Green, and Bde Maka Ska.