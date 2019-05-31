  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lake, Local TV, No-Wake Restrictions


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin and Kandiyohi Counties implemented no-wake restrictions for lakes with high water levels, the Sheriff’s Offices said. The restrictions prevent damage to lake properties and structures, and the lakes remain open to the public, officers say.

High water level lakes in Hennepin County are under slow-wake or no-wake orders until lake levels drop. These lakes are:

In Kandiyohi County, the following lakes have a no-wake restriction within 300 feet of the shore: West Norway, Norway, Games, Andrew, Crow River, Nest, Green, and Bde Maka Ska.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.