  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ap, Beloit, Local TV, Percy Oliver, Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — A 73-year-old Beloit man has agreed to a plea deal in the stabbing death of his roommate nearly four years ago.

Percy Oliver was set to stand trial Monday for the murder of 51-year-old David Banks. But defense attorney Jason Sanders tells the Beloit Daily News his client “had a change of heart” and agreed to plead no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Oliver had faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Banks was stabbed and thrown from a fire escape in June 2015. The case had been delayed several times due to questions about Oliver’s physical and mental health.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15. Oliver faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.