AURORA, Minn. (AP) — A damaged switch tower has knocked out power in the city of Aurora in northeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Power says a contractor was doing work in the area when the tower that feeds the substation for the city was damaged around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Company spokeswoman Amy Rutledge says
KBJR-TV reports about 1,300 customers are affected, including some in Babbitt.
