MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has been the best season in Gophers softball history regardless of their 5-3 loss to Washington Saturday.

They made it to the College World Series for the first time.

Facing Washington in an elimination game after losing their opener Thursday, Washington struck for two runs right away in the first inning. Morganne Flores homered to center and already the Gophers were working from behind.

They got one back, but Washington made it 3-1 in the 4th. Amber Fiser did not have her best stuff Saturday, giving up three runs, two earned, in just 3 2/3 innings.

The Gophers sat through a three-hour rain delay trailing 3-1, and then Washington put it away with two more runs in the 6th. It was 5-1.

The Gophers loaded the bases with two out in the 7th and Carlie Brandt knocked a double into right field. Two runs scored to cut it to 5-3 and put the tying run in scoring position on second base.

But MaKenna Partain struck out to end it and Washington celebrated – they’re still alive. The Gophers dream season comes to an end with a 5-3 final score.

The Gophers finish their best season in program history with a record of 46-14. Two of those losses came in their first-ever Women’s College World Series.