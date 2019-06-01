Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two bulls and two cows were found about four miles southeast of the Miller River, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said. The office is attempting to locate the cows’ owner and area farmers have been contacted.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two bulls and two cows were found about four miles southeast of the Miller River, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said. The office is attempting to locate the cows’ owner and area farmers have been contacted.
(Credit: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)
One bull has horns and there is a younger bull without horns, the office said. If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (218) 745-5411.