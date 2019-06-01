  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ap, Bilingual, Department Of Education, Education, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Many bilingual high school graduates in Minnesota will be crossing commencement stages this spring with a distinction honoring their proficiency in another language beyond English.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that students must pass a test to receive a biliteracy seal from the state’s Department of Education. The award also qualifies students to earn up to four semesters of college credit recognized by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Marni Ginther teaches Spanish at Edison High School in Minneapolis. Ginther says officials are using the seal to give academic recognition and possibly college credit to students “who are often viewed as being at a deficit.”

Edison senior Salah Mohamed was awarded a biliteracy seal after passing the Somali test. He says it encouraged him to keep investing in the language.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.