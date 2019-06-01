MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are warning west Hennepin County residents after multiple burglaries were reported Friday in Independence, Loretto and Orono.
Officials say a group of people entered unlocked cars and used garage door openers to access garages and homes. Two cars were stolen.
According to West Hennepin Public Safety, the thefts occurred overnight Thursday into Friday morning. In Independence and Loretto, the burglaries were concentrated on or near County Road 11.
Authorities advise residents to make sure their homes are locked, including doors from an attached garage to the residence, and cars are locked and valuables are removed.
Officials say motion-detecting lights or outside lighting left on all night are also good deterrents to thieves.
Anyone who has heard or seen anything suspicious is asked to call 911.