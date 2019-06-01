  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hennepin County, Independence, Loretto, Orono, Thefts, West Hennepin Public Safety

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are warning west Hennepin County residents after multiple burglaries were reported Friday in Independence, Loretto and Orono.

Officials say a group of people entered unlocked cars and used garage door openers to access garages and homes. Two cars were stolen.

According to West Hennepin Public Safety, the thefts occurred overnight Thursday into Friday morning. In Independence and Loretto, the burglaries were concentrated on or near County Road 11.

Authorities advise residents to make sure their homes are locked, including doors from an attached garage to the residence, and cars are locked and valuables are removed.

Officials say motion-detecting lights or outside lighting left on all night are also good deterrents to thieves.

Anyone who has heard or seen anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.