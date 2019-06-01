Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s a blast from the past at Union Depot in St. Paul this weekend.
The Train Days celebration offers tours of locomotives, model railroads, family activities, musical entertainment and other special events.
Some of the train engines on display date back to the 1940s. Visitors can get up close to these pieces of history.
“There is just like a mystery about them, it’s the history, being able to just climb inside, explore them. People just like to, you know, get an exclusive look into these train cars,” said Lindsay Boyd, with Train Days.
If you didn’t make it to Train Days Saturday, the free event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.