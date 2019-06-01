MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Xcel Energy natural gas and electric customers may be surprised by how low their bills are this month.
Customers will receive a refund or credit on their bill over the next month due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Xcel Energy is distributing more than $133 million in credits to all Minnesota electricity customers. The average refund per residence is about $43 dollars and you will see a credit on your statement in the coming weeks. Xcel Energy will issue another $5 million in credits to natural gas customers.
Xcel energy says starting Saturday gas and electric rates will be reduced moving forward to account for the ongoing federal tax cuts. Refunds have already started appearing on customer bills. If you have not noticed, you will sometime in the coming weeks.
Xcel Energy is giving $2 million of their tax reform funds to POWERON, a program that keeps bills affordable for low-income customers.