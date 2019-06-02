Comments
MINNEAPOLILS (WCCO) — A speeding vehicle drove into Kings Lake after being pursued by police, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, who got out of the vehicle and swam to shore, is now in custody, police say.
A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle going 96 miles per hour southbound on U.S. Highway 71 and 66th Avenue North, police say. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle but saw it went off-road into the lake near 1st Street Northeast. Police say there were no other occupants and the driver was not injured.
The incident is currently under investigation.