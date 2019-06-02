Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A body believed to be missing person Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson’s was found on the Fond du Lac Reservation around 6 p.m. Saturday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. The 31-year-old was last seen on May 24 on Mahnomen Road in Cloquet.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A body believed to be missing person Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson’s was found on the Fond du Lac Reservation around 6 p.m. Saturday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. The 31-year-old was last seen on May 24 on Mahnomen Road in Cloquet.
Officials say Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson was living on the Fond du Lac Reservation when she went missing. Family and community members conducted searches in the area since she was reported missing May 28.
A county medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.