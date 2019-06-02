Filed Under:Fond du Lac Reservation, Local TV, Pennie Robertson, St. Louis County, Wahbinmigisi Robertson


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A body believed to be missing person Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson’s was found on the Fond du Lac Reservation around 6 p.m. Saturday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. The 31-year-old was last seen on May 24 on Mahnomen Road in Cloquet.

Officials say Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson was living on the Fond du Lac Reservation when she went missing. Family and community members conducted searches in the area since she was reported missing May 28.

Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson (credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office)

A county medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.