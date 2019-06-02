  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Sibley County


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were killed Saturday afternoon after their motorcycle collided with a detached farm trailer in Sibley County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 19 in Arlington Township.

According to the patrol, 60-year-old Curtis Petzel was traveling westbound on Hwy. 19 in a tractor when a farm trailer it was hauling detached and collided with a motorcycle traveling eastbound.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle, 60-year-old Marvin Fandrich, and his passenger, 61-year-old Kathy Fandrich of Aberdeen, South Dakota both died at the scene.

According to the Star Tribune, this is the second fatal crash Petzel has caused in less than two years — both resulting in motorcyclists being killed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

