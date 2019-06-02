  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCC0) — Authorities say six people are recovering in a local hospital after an apparent accidental overdose in South St. Paul on Saturday.

According to South St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Bircher Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a medical involving six individuals.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the six people had accidentally overdosed on an unknown substance. Life-saving measures, including the use of Narcan, was administered by responding medical personnel.

Officials say all six individuals were transported to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown are this time.

The South St. Pual Police Department and the Dakota County Drug Task Force are investigating the incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

