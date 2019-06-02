MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County are investigating an incident that left one man dead Sunday morning in Fosston.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to 8th Street NW at the intersection of N. Mark Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on a report of an assault.
Shortly after, the sheriff’s office received a second report of a break-in at a residence near the same intersection.
Upon arrival, officers discovered one man standing around the intersection and another man lying on the curbside not breathing. Deputies started CPR on the individual and Essentia Health EMS responded to the scene.
Officials say the man laying on the curbside was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
According to the sheriff’s office, the other man, a 29-year-old from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and transported to the North West Regional Correctional Center.
Officials say there is no information that a firearm was involved in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available at this time.