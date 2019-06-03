MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say an 18-year-old man is in the hospital following a Sunday night shooting on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of 46th and Lyndale avenues. One of the victims called 911, saying he’d been shot.
Police found the victim, an 18-year-old man, a few blocks away from where the shooting was reported. They helped the man until an ambulance arrived.
Emergency crews brought the victim to North Memorial Medical Center. He is expected to survive, police say.
At the scene of the shooting, officers searched the area for witnesses and surveillance video. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.