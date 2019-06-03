  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Summer is nearly here. While most Minnesotans are itching for the chance to spend some time outdoors, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention says it’s more important than ever to be prepared to ward off pesky pests.

In fact, according to the CDC, the number of people getting sick from mosquitoes and ticks has more than tripled since 2004.

Health officials say there are a few reasons for this, one being that since 2004, scientists have discovered nine new germs spread by those insects, including the Zika virus.

Also, because mosquitoes and ticks are constantly moving, diseases are easily spread to new areas.

(credit: CBS)

According to the CDC, about 80% of local health departments aren’t prepared to deal with the increased threat.

Health officials say there needs to be an improvement in mosquito and tick control methods in order to prevent and control the spread of these diseases.

To learn more, click here.

