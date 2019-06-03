  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Enbridge Energy, Enbridge Pipeline


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An appeals court has reversed a decision by Minnesota utility regulators who approved the environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline.

The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday the environmental impact statement is inadequate because it doesn’t address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

The state Public Utilities Commission last year approved the review done by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Several environmental groups and American Indian tribes appealed the commission’s approval.

Enbridge’s $2.6 billion project calls for the construction of a new oil pipeline to replace the aging Line 3. The pipeline would carry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.

