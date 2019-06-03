  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth Police Department says a two-month investigation has resulted in two arrests and the largest heroin bust in the department’s history.

According to police, investigators with Duluth Police and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (LSDVCTF) simultaneously executed a search warrants on May 30 at an apartment on the 1500 block of Kenwood Avenue and a hotel room on the 200 block of West 1st Street.

The warrants were the result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization with suspected sales of heroin in the region, police said.

“During the searches, investigators recovered approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded firearm and $94,623 in U.S. currency. The heroin has an estimated street value of $350,000,” police said.

The seizure of heroin is the largest in both the Duluth police’s and LSDVCTF’s history.

Two suspects, a 36- and 39-year-old man, were arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail where they await charges.

Police say one of the suspects was out on bail for a first-degree murder charge in Chicago, Illinois.

Watch the full press conference below.

