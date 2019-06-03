MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a boy off a Mall of America balcony is slated to be sentenced Monday morning.
Last month, 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated murder, which carries a suggested prison sentence of 19 years behind bars. With time for good behavior, he could serve just 12 of those years.
Two weeks ago, Aranda’s mother, Becky, told reporters that her son is mentally ill and does not belong in prison, saying he needs help and had no idea what he was doing.
The family of the 5-year-old boy thrown from the balcony has signed off on both the guilty plea and the possible 19-year sentence.
They will have an opportunity to give victim impact statements at the 9 a.m. sentencing, but no word yet if they have plans to speak.
As for the boy’s recovery, his family wrote last month that the 5-year-old had some non-life threatening complications and needed some extra procedures.
A GoFundMe page for the boy has raised more than $1 million.