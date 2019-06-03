Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Mayor Don Fraser has died at the age of 95.
His daughter-in-law posted photos on Facebook of Fraser with his grandchildren. There’s also a photo of Fraser with John F. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey and State Representative Ben Wichterman.
Don Fraser was mayor of Minneapolis for 14 years and a Congressman for 16 years.
The current mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, issued a statement on Twitter, calling Fraser “the epitome of a public servant.”
Arvonne Fraser died last year.
Don Fraser was the Mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1994.