Filed Under:Don Fraser, Minneapolis Mayor, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Mayor Don Fraser has died at the age of 95.

His daughter-in-law posted photos on Facebook of Fraser with his grandchildren. There’s also a photo of Fraser with John F. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey and State Representative Ben Wichterman.

Don Fraser was mayor of Minneapolis for 14 years and a Congressman for 16 years.

The current mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, issued a statement on Twitter, calling Fraser “the epitome of a public servant.”

Arvonne Fraser died last year.

Don Fraser was the Mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1994.

