Filed Under:Domestic Violence, Duluth, Fatal Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Duluth police say a 41-year-old woman has died in an apparent case of domestic violence.

Officers responded Sunday night to a report that a child said their parents were fighting. Police arrived and were met by a 40-year-old man with apparent blood on his clothing. Inside the home police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was taken into custody and is in a hospital on an arrest hold.

An autopsy is planned. The name of the victim was not released. Police continue to investigate.

