MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A temporary shelter for homeless people in Minneapolis is scheduled to close Monday.
Around 180 people moved into the Navigation Center when it opened last December. The majority of them were living at a homeless encampment off Hiawatha Avenue.
Since then, around 110 people moved out.
City officials tell us they moved into housing, treatment, a nursing home, or left without a plan.
Over the last month, staff has been working on housing plans for the remaining 68 people.
Red Lake Nation plans to build permanent housing on the site.