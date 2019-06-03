  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wondering when to mow the lawn this week, pick basically any time but Tuesday evening.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that Tuesday evening will bring the chance of possible severe storms to central Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, these storms could produce damaging winds and hail.

Other than Tuesday evening, the rest of the workweek will feel like summer in Minnesota: with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

After Tuesday, the next chance of storms looks to be over the weekend.

