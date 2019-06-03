Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Investigators in northern Minnesota say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in an ATV crash over the weekend that left a 25-year-old man dead.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Spencer Sande, of Two Harbors, died Sunday evening on the 8800 block of Rossini Road after the ATV he was driving hit a washout in a ditch and launched into the air.
Emergency crews attempted to save Sande’s life, but he died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.