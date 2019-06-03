Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins added to the team’s future roster Monday with a selection in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.
With the 13th overall pick, they selected Keoni Cavaco, an infielder from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California.
The 18-year-old plays shortstop. Cavaco is the first player from Eastlake High School to be drafted in the first round of the First-Year Player Draft since Adrián González was the first overall pick by the Florida Marlins in 2000.
The draft continues Tuesday.