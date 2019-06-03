  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you think it’s OK to snoop through your partner’s phone? A new study looked into why people snoop and the impact on relationships.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia, Canada and the University of Lisbon, Portugal recruited 102 people and asked them to recall past situations where they accessed the phone of someone they know.

Out of the 46 participants who provided information about relationship outcomes, 21 said a relationship ended because of snooping.

The researchers say the phone owners felt their trust was betrayed, while another reason was the relationship wasn’t strong to begin with.

If the relationship survived the snooping, it was because the friendship was mostly solid and the victim excused the behavior.

Some participants who looked through phones said they did so because of jealousy, the desire to control relationships with others, financial gain, or some just wanted to pull a prank.

Read more on the study here.

