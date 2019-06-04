T-STORM WARNING:Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties until 12:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Barn Fire, Fire, Paynesville, St. Martin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a barn in central Minnesota.

On Monday afternoon, authorities responded to a barn fire located 6 miles southwest of St. Martin.

Barn owner, Randall Hemmesch, 62, of Paynesville, was not home at the time of the fire. The barn was declared a total loss.

The barn contained about 5,000 bails of hay/straw. No cattle or animals were inside the barn during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

