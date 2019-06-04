Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a barn in central Minnesota.
On Monday afternoon, authorities responded to a barn fire located 6 miles southwest of St. Martin.
Barn owner, Randall Hemmesch, 62, of Paynesville, was not home at the time of the fire. The barn was declared a total loss.
The barn contained about 5,000 bails of hay/straw. No cattle or animals were inside the barn during the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.