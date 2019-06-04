



Severe storms are expected to rumble over Minnesota on Tuesday night, bringing the risk of heavy rain, hail and damage winds.

The National Weather Service says that nearly all of Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under a slight risk of severe weather.

According meteorologist Matt Brickman, that “slight” risk means that communities have a 50/50 chance to experience severe storms. In other words: Be prepared, and weather aware.

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected across MN and western WI mainly this afternoon-evening. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. Remain weather aware and have a method of receiving watches & warnings. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/MMwPurMhdT — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 4, 2019

The storms are expected to flare up in the late afternoon and evening hours, following a muggy day with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm clouds will develop first in northern Minnesota and then in the southern half of the state. Threats include large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

By the early morning hours, the storms will likely fizzle out. However, the clouds will remain, making for a muggy Wednesday morning.

When the clouds move out of Minnesota during the day Wednesday, dew points will drop, making for a pleasant day with highs in the low 80s.

The rest of the week looks to be warm, sunny and mostly dry.

