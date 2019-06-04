SEVERE WEATHER:Various warnings/watches issued throughout the state. Click here for latest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department Of Transportation says parts of Highway 67 near Granite Falls will remain closed due to an expanding fault line on the road.

The road collapse is located between County Road B1 and 600th Street near the Upper Sioux Agency State Park entrance. The road has been closed since March.

According to MnDOT, the ground is moving about one inch per day.

Below is a photo of Hwy 67 taken on April 5, 2019:

Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT returned to the site a month later to find that the road had expanded.

Below is a photo of Hwy 67 taken on May 24, 2019:

Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

An engineer is testing the ground to learn what’s causing the road to split.

In the meantime, a detour has been set up to get to the main entrance of the Yellow Medicine Campground.

According to MnDOT this closure and detour is expected until Fall 2019.

