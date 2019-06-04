SEVERE WEATHER:Click here for latest updates
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth man is accused of killing his wife.

Forty-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 41-year-old wife, Nicole, on Sunday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Jazdzewski told police he had a “horrible fight” with his wife and that he “lost it.”

Police were called to a report of a child screaming in an alley that her parents were fighting. Officers arrived and were met by Ryan Jazdzewski with blood on his clothes. Inside the home police found his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

WDIO-TV reports Ryan Jazdzewski told police his wife wanted a divorce.

Police say after being treated at a hospital, Jazdzewski was taken to jail Tuesday after being charged.

