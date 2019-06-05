  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say five people have died in a 36-hour span from suspected heroin overdoses.

An initial investigation revealed the deaths are believed to have been linked to a “bad batch” of heroin. The deaths were reported in four different locations of St. Paul: the 1900 block of Cottage Street East, near the intersection of North and Carroll Avenues, the 600 block of Western Avenue North and the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.

Because of this rise in overdoses, police issued an “OD Alert” Wednesday, marking the first time the alert has been issued since the department started using ODMAP, an app designed to help police track opioid use, last month. Police are sharing the warning and tips should anyone encounter someone experiencing an overdose. They advise calling 911 immediately and administering Narcan if available.

Police are also reminding people about Minnesota’s “Good Samaritan Law,” which protects people from being charged if they seek medical help for another person experiencing an overdose.

Authorities say the goal of the alert is to help people struggling with heroin and opioid addiction.

 

