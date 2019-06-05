  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl was found dead inside of a submerged vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Red Lake River in Crookston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says deputies, officers and firefighters were called to the area of 110 Sargent St. just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle floating in the river. Soon after authorities arrived, the vehicle — which had a passenger inside — went fully underwater.

Divers from the Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit later found the vehicle, and the deceased girl inside.

It is not clear how the vehicle ended up in the river, and the identity of the victim has not been released.