Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Segregation


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis officials have canceled segregated meetings for city staffers to mark the 400th anniversary of slavery in North America.

Fliers promoting three sessions in July have been taken down at City Hall. The lunch-hour meetings where to be segregated by race for black and white city employees.

City Coordinator Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde issued a statement which said she had called off the sessions, but that they would be rescheduled. Rivera-Vandermyde wrote “the city does not condone, as we cannot nor will we divide people based on race, ethnicity or any other protected class.”

The Star Tribune reports Minneapolis Civil Rights Director Velma Korbel said the discussions were meant to be part of an effort to address racial equity in city government and services.

Steven Belton, Minneapolis Urban League President Steven Belton says he thinks separate sessions for black and white people would be productive.

