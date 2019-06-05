Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old man is slated to be sentenced Wednesday for crashing a stolen SUV into a pickup last year in south Minneapolis, killing three people.
Dayquan Hodge pleaded guilty in April to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He faces up to 40 years in prison.
Authorities say Hodge was driving at least 80 mph on Cedar Avenue last September when he ran three red lights before broadsiding a pickup truck near Matt’s Bar.
Killed in the crash were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis.
The four passengers in the stolen SUV also suffered injuries.
The State Patrol says troopers stopped chasing Hodge before he began speeding down Cedar Avenue.
Hodge did not have a valid driver’s license.