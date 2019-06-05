Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former Woodbury school aide who was sentenced last month to more than 30 years in prison for killing his wife has now been sentenced to an additional 20 years stemming from molestation charges.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former Woodbury school aide who was sentenced last month to more than 30 years in prison for killing his wife has now been sentenced to an additional 20 years stemming from molestation charges.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office says Harvey Kneifl, 72, was sentenced Wednesday to an additional 249 months in prison, a $12,000 fine and lifetime registration after he was convicted of three felony charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He had previously been sentenced May 28 to 367 months after he was found guilty of killing his wife.
The ex-bus driver originally faced 10 counts of sexual conduct for molesting special needs children on a Woodbury school bus. Police say some of the victims were as young as 4-years-old. Surveillance tape from the bus cameras backed up the victims’ testimony.
Kneifl will receive credit for 128 days served.