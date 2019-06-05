Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul have responded to a situation at or near the Metro Transit bus garage along Cleveland Avenue North.
According to authorities, the bomb squad has been called to the scene.
WCCO’s Jeff Wagner said a number of police and fire vehicles responded to the scene.
Witnesses told Wagner that they watched one man being loaded onto an ambulance.
This is a developing story, so check back for more information.