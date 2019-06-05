  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cougar Sighting, Dodge County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says there was a confirmed cougar sighting Tuesday night near Dodge Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of North Street and Airport Drive after a resident reported seeing a cougar in their backyard.

Deputies searched the area and located the animal in a nearby field before it ran off.

Officials say the Minnesota DNR has been notified of the sighting.

Authorities ask anyone who observes the cougar to call 911 and report it immediately.

Click here to read more information about cougars on the DNR’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.