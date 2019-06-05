Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says there was a confirmed cougar sighting Tuesday night near Dodge Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of North Street and Airport Drive after a resident reported seeing a cougar in their backyard.
Deputies searched the area and located the animal in a nearby field before it ran off.
Officials say the Minnesota DNR has been notified of the sighting.
Authorities ask anyone who observes the cougar to call 911 and report it immediately.
