MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The busy summer travel season is here and many drivers are facing high prices at the gas pump, but there may be relief on the way.

The price of gas spiked over Memorial Day weekend, but prices have started to drop.

Right now, the national average is $2.78 per gallon. Minnesota is 10 cents cheaper, averaging $2.68, but some states like California are paying close to $4.

AAA predicts gas prices will drop by at least 10 cents in the coming weeks.

“Gas prices are going down because crude oil prices are much cheaper than they were last year,” said Jeanette Casselano, with AAA.

AAA says there are certain things drivers can do to get better gas mileage this summer, including driving slower and using air conditioning, which actually provides less drag on your engine than driving with open windows.

