Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Snuffy's Malt Shop, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The original Snuffy’s Malt Shop in St. Paul is closing after 36 years in business.

Owners of the location at Cleveland and St. Clair avenues told the Pioneer Press Thursday they decided not to renew the lease at the Highland location. The decision to close was based on several factors, including a rent increase.

They are looking for a new location in St. Paul. In the meantime, the other Snuffy’s in Edina, Bloomington and Minnetonka are still around.

The last day to get a malt and cheeseburger at this location will be July 25.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.