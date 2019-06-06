Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The original Snuffy’s Malt Shop in St. Paul is closing after 36 years in business.
Owners of the location at Cleveland and St. Clair avenues told the Pioneer Press Thursday they decided not to renew the lease at the Highland location. The decision to close was based on several factors, including a rent increase.
They are looking for a new location in St. Paul. In the meantime, the other Snuffy’s in Edina, Bloomington and Minnetonka are still around.
The last day to get a malt and cheeseburger at this location will be July 25.