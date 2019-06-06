Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:D-Day, Jake Larson, Local TV, Owatonna


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For one Minnesota native, today marked a return to a place he hadn’t been in 75 years.

Jake Larson, who is originally from Minnesota, now has a great life in California with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, but D-Day was a moment that changed his life forever.

Larson was 21 years old when he stormed Omaha Beach with his army unit. When he was fighting, he said he remembers 2,400 rounds firing at him at any one time.

Larson returned to Omaha Beach at 96 years old.

“It’s one of the most unbelievable things that can ever happen to me,” Larson said of stepping foot on the beach. “I never figured I’d be even living this long.”

Larson grew up in Owatonna. We’re told he likes to try and get back home in the summer for the Steele County Fair.

He says he’s also working on a book about his time in WWII titled “The Luckiest Man in the World.”

Click here for the full CBS This Morning story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.