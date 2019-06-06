MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As addiction continues to impact people across the country, the federal government is getting involved to combat the opioid crisis.
U.S. Drug Czar James Carroll is in Minnesota Thursday taking part in panels regarding what the Trump Administration can do to help people struggling with addiction. Carroll’s official title is director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
There were two different panels at Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City.
First, Carroll heard from experts at Hazelden and then he heard from a panel of people recovering from addiction who were patients there.
Carroll said it’s important for him to go around the country and hear from people who are suffering from addiction.
“I oversee the $35 billion that is spent by the government to tackle this issue, so I need to know what’s happening on the front lines. I need to talk to people, to parents, to everyone to find out what’s working, what’s not and what I can do to direct more resources to people who need it,” Carroll said.
Following the panels at Hazelden Betty Ford, Carroll is heading to Minneapolis Thursday afternoon to hold a press conference with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. They will be talking about Minnesota’s response to drug use and addiction.