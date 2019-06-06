



Mohamed Noor will be back in court tomorrow. That’s when a judge will give him his sentence for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017.

The guidelines say his sentence is likely to be around 12 and half years– two-thirds of which would be behind bars. How do courts determine these felony sentences? Good Question.

40 years ago, a convicted criminal would get a range of zero to five– or 10 to 15– years. It was up to the warden or parole board to decide how long they would stay.

“And we found that there was a real inequitability in how that was being enforced,” Judge Caroline Lennon said.

So in 1980, Minnesota created one of the first sentencing commissions in the country. The sentences are set up by the legislature and have come up with guidelines over the years. The ranges are all laid out on a grid.

“… Starting out with how serious is this offense,” Lennon said. “But then we look at the offender, too.”

There are 11 categories on one axis, ranging from murder to fleeing an officer. On the other axis is the criminal history score, based on prior convictions, juvenile records, and custody status.

“Really it’s just a formula. We’re just adding up numbers and we’re putting it on a grid, and we’re saying, ‘That’s where your sentence should be,’ typically,” Lennon said.

A judge can decide to go outside those guidelines, but doing so is infrequent, Lennon says. It’s almost impossible to do after the prosecutors and defense agree to a plea deal. In 2017, that happened about a quarter of the time, and overwhelmingly, the judge sentenced the offender to less time.

“The judge can look at that range and say, ‘That’s too much– that sentence is an overreaction,’ but if they’re going outside of what the guidelines would call for, they have to justify that,” Lennon said.

Giving more time is difficult and requires a jury to be involved. A judge can also decide on probation or less time behind bars.

But does the judge make the decision that morning, or do they listen to all the victim impact statements and then decide?

Lennon says it depends.

“You’d probably get about 250 some answers from judges across the state.”