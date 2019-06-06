Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Academy of Holy Angels graduate Maggie Arms received a ribbon for perfect attendance back in kindergarten. But her award-worthy efforts didn’t end there.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Academy of Holy Angels graduate Maggie Arms received a ribbon for perfect attendance back in kindergarten. But her award-worthy efforts didn’t end there.
Arms never missed a day of school throughout her kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school years.
“After that, it was a matter of unusually good health, planning vacations to only coincide with days off, a little luck, and a lot of determination,” her mother, Liz Arms, said. “We teased her a lot over the last few years about it being okay to take a day off if she had a cold, or needed a break, but she was unwavering.
Maggie Arms (Credit: Academy of Holy Angels Facebook)
Holy Angels Principal Heidi Foley also recognized Arms’ perfect attendance, saying her “perseverance and grit is honorable and we congratulate her on this very impressive accomplishment!”
Academy of Holy Angels is located in Richfield, Minnesota.