MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Isanti man is in the hospital after crashing his ATV Wednesday evening.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on the Sno Way 1 Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest in rural Backus, Minnesota.
There, emergency responders arrived to find a man, identified as Ryan Maher, suffering from serious injuries.
Authorities say Maher was operating a 2008 Honda ATV when he lost control and rolled the ATV on the trail. He was treated for serious injuries and then airlifted to the North Memorial Medical Center.
The crash investigation continues.