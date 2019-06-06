Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit Police Officer Matthew Wilkinson is recovering following a small explosion during a training exercise Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. Wilkinson has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, police say.
Matthew Wilkinson (Credit: Metro Transit)
A K-9 officer was setting up an explosive device for his dog to detect at about 3:30 p.m. in the Metro Transit Overhaul Base on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a Metro Transit spokesman. The device somehow detonated, injuring the officer. The dog was in a squad car at the time, and was not hurt.
Neighboring business were evacuated, while the St. Paul Bomb Squad swept the building as a precaution. Other employees in the building had already left for the day before the training began.