Filed Under:Local TV, Matthew Wilkinson, Metro Transit, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit Police Officer Matthew Wilkinson is recovering following a small explosion during a training exercise Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. Wilkinson has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, police say.

                                                                                                        Matthew Wilkinson (Credit: Metro Transit)

A K-9 officer was setting up an explosive device for his dog to detect at about 3:30 p.m. in the Metro Transit Overhaul Base on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a Metro Transit spokesman. The device somehow detonated, injuring the officer. The dog was in a squad car at the time, and was not hurt.

(credit: CBS)

Neighboring business were evacuated, while the St. Paul Bomb Squad swept the building as a precaution. Other employees in the building had already left for the day before the training began.

 

